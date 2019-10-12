|
Diana (nee-Spada) Yuhasz
Parsippany - Diana (nee-Spada) Yuhasz passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 surrounded by family. She was 98.
Diana was born in Newark, New Jersey on February 26, 1921 to Giovanni Spada and Giuseppina Vannelli. Diana grew up in Newark and Irvington. As an adult, Diana subsequently lived in Fair Lawn before moving to Parsippany in 1960.
Diana graduated from Alexander St. Grammar School in 1934 and a year early at the top of her class from West Side High School in 1938. She then went on to graduate from the School of Business Machines majoring in IBM Keypunch in 1959.
After years of experience at various institutes as a secretary and instructor, Diana began a successful career in Business Administration at a young age that lasted 44 years and was culminated by 20 years of loyal and invaluable service to the Parsippany-Troy Hills school system where she attained the position of Executive Assistant Secretary to Dr. Robert Talty, the Assistant Superintendent of Schools.
As Administrative Assistant to the Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Diana was a valued asset to the Board of Education office. She was entrusted with assignments that required an in-depth knowledge of the school system and was highly praised for her meticulous work.
The focus of Diana's life was God and family, especially her four children and two granddaughters. Diana was a devout catholic who was proud to be a parishioner in the religious community of St. Christopher's Church.
Diana was extremely talented and excelled in all areas of homemaking and crafts. Diana was the first to make and deliver complete dinners to family and friends who were ill. She loved baking and cooking. She also loved needlepoint and crocheting, but most of all, Diana loved sewing. She took a course from beginning sewing all the way to tailoring making a lined duster coat and beautiful glitter white gown and jacket. She sewed many of her daughter's business outfits.
Diana was predeceased by her parents and all of her five siblings.
She is survived by her four children: John S. Yuhasz, Jr., Joanne Yuhasz, Dennis Yuhasz and Diane Y. Natale and husband Ken; and her two lovely and cherished granddaughters, Phoebe Diana and Vanessa Marie.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Christopher R.C. Church. 1050 Littleton Road, Parsippany. Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diana's name may be sent to St. Christopher R.C. Church and/or the Lewy Body Dementia Association. 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019