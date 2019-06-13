|
Diane Cecala
Whippany - Diane (nee-Sieben) Cecala passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her home. She was 79.
She is pre-deceased by her late husband, Francesco "Frank" Gerard. 8/19/2015
Survivors include her three sons, one daughter, one sister and Five grandchildren.
Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 9:30AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Ann R.C Church. 781 Smith Road, Parsippany. Interment: Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00PM - 8:00PM at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Rd, Parsippany, NJ 07054. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Hickory Tree Chorus. c/o Amy Seid, 728 Embree Crescent, Westfield, NJ 07090.
Published in Daily Record on June 13, 2019