Diane F. Dunlap
Diane F. Dunlap passed away peacefully on Mon., July 6, 2020 at Boonton Care Center. Although she only shared 63 short years on this earth, she has left us with a lifetime of precious memories. Memorial Visitation will take place on Fri., July 10th from 6 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted in Diane's name by way of www.inmemof.org
to 11th Hour Rescue. Please visit www.normandean.com
for her complete obituary.