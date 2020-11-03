Diane G. (nee-Gallo) Sanders



Washington, NJ - Diane G. (nee-Gallo) Sanders passed away on Sunday November 1, 2020 at her home. She was 77.



She was born in Morristown and grew up in Parsippany where she spent most of her life.



Diane was a bookkeeper for Gallo & DeCroce Realtors in Parsippany for many years. She also worked for Saint Clare's Hospital Foundation. For the last 13 years, she worked at Piggy's Deli and BBQ in Mansfield, Warren County where she was famous for all her homemade salads, especially her chicken salad.



Diane was an avid reader who loved to do crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She was happiest when spending time with her family and friends.



She is pre-deceased by her husband: James D. Jr. who passed away on 3/18/1994.



Survivors include her son: James J. and his wife Dawn; her daughters: Michelle Licciardello and her husband Jeff, and Melissa Nichols and her husband James; her sister-in-law: Betty Gallo; her niece: Susan Gallo and nephew: Robert Gallo and his wife Debbie; and her six grandchildren: Emily and her fiancé Bill Sather, Jonathan, Jeffrey, Nicole, Peter, and Kevin.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm at the Par-Troy Funeral Home located at 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235: Interment: Private. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to: Washington Emergency Squad P.O. Box 4 Washington, NJ 07882.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store