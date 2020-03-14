|
|
Diane L. Lardiere
Florham Park - Diane L. Lardiere, 81, a longtime Florham Park resident, died peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020. Funeral services will begin at 9AM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10AM Liturgy of Christian Burial held at Holy Family RC Church, Florham Park. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation on Sunday from 2-4PM and 7-9PM at the funeral home. For a complete obituary and notes of condolence, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020