Dick Lukac
Denville - Richard "Dick" Lukac passed peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He shared 79 years of love and generosity with all who knew him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 22nd at 10am at St. Mary's Church, Denville. Interment to follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover. Friends and relatives may visit on Thursday, March 21st from 4-8 pm at the Norman Dean Home For Services, Denville. For complete obituary, please go to www.normandean.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 18, 2019