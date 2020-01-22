|
Divakaran Masilamani
Morristown - Divakaran Masilamani (86) of Morristown, New Jersey died at home on January 18th, 2020. Divakaran was born in Tamil Nadu, India where he grew up with his extended family, studied chemistry at The American College and the University of Madras, and made many lifelong friends. He came to the United States in 1962 on a Fulbright scholarship, earned a M.S. in Chemistry at Oberlin College, and a Ph.D. in Chemistry at the University of Notre Dame.
Divakaran loved his adopted country, and was proud to become an American citizen in the mid 1990s. He delighted in teaching and mentoring young scientists throughout his career. His profound love of the scientific method made him a creative thinker who was the lead inventor on numerous patents during his years in basic research at Allied Signal. After he retired in 1998, Divakaran studied philosophy, history and religion. This informed his book, The Sacred in the Mundane (2019), an exploration of his life experience in the context of Western and Indian history.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Masilamani, his daughters, Priya Masilamani (Bedminister) and Rachel Masilamani (Pittsburgh), his brothers, Manoharan Devadoss (Chennai) and Chinnah Mithrasekaran (New York City), his son in law, William Scott and his beloved grandson Malcolm Masilamani Scott (Pittsburgh). Divakaran will be remembered by all who knew him as a kind and wise man. He will be deeply missed by friends and family around the world. A service of remembrance will be held in Morristown this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Morristown & Morris Township Library Foundation.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020