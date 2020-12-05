1/1
Dolores A. Korpita
Dolores A. Korpita

Kenvil/Roxbury Township - Mrs. Dolores A. (Trotta) Korpita, 80, died on December 3, 2020, at St. Clare's Hospital in Dover. She was born in Pittston, PA, to Richard and Clara (Delassandro) Trotta, and attended Pittston Area High School. She was a talented cook and proud homemaker in Kenvil, NJ, where she resided for 47 years. She was a kind and loving person, very devoted to caring for her family. She will watch over us from heaven, and be forever remembered in our hearts.

She was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Joseph Korpita, with whom she shared a love of boating on Lake Hopatcong, and deep-sea fishing. She is survived by her son Corey, and daughter-in-law Kathleen of Norcross, Georgia. Dolores was a Grandmother of two, Milana and Nico; who she was immensely proud of, and spoke brightly of their achievements.

She was predeceased by brothers Richard and Daniel, and survived by sisters Shirley and Phyllis, sisters-in-law Anne, Lucille, Patty, Cathy, and Marion, and best friend Joyce. She also had many nieces and nephews.

Dolores was a faithful member of St. Mary's Church in Dover, NJ. She was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas (Court Dover 881) and St. Mary's Senior Club, where she enjoyed many friendships and numerous activities.

A visitation will be held 9am to 10:30am on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. An 11am funeral mass will follow at St. Mary's Church, Dover. Interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Chester after the mass.

Her family would like to thank the ICU and compassionate care staff of St. Clare's Hospital, Dover, for their undeniable commitment to her comfort and care. In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations may be made to St. Clare's Hospital, St. Mary's Church or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society (donate.lls.org). Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com




Published in Daily Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
