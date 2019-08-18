Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dolores H. Domaleski Obituary
Dolores H. Domaleski

- - Dolores H. Domaleski (Hart), 76 passed away At Kent General Hospital, Dover, DE On Monday August, 12 2019.

Dolores was born in East Orange, NJ and she had lived in Rockaway, NJ for over 40 years before moving to Dover, DE 6 years ago.

Dolores was a warm-hearted person. Very caring and compassionate. She loved going to the beach, going to casinos, going out to dinner, shopping, and loved spending time with her family over the weekends.

She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Bernard J. Domaleski who passed away in 2011.

Dolores is survived by her Loving children Pamela Domaleski/Hayes & son-in-law Jeffery Hayes, Jennifer Domaleski/Schmidt & son-in-law Jozef Schmidt, Brian Domaleski and She is also survived by her grandchildren Timothy & Wesley Knarr.

As well as her sister Barbara Szot, Dorothy Hart, and brother Walter Hart Jr

Visitation will be held on Tuesday August 20, 2019, from 10:00AM to 12:00PM followed by funeral services at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, NJ.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 18, 2019
