Dolores H. Femister
Dolores H. Femister passed away peacefully Sunday evening, November 29, 2020 in Livingston. She was 92.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, she had lived in Clifton and Wayne, NJ before coming to Parsippany in 1965. She moved to Rockaway in 2005 before coming to Merry Heart Nursing Home in Succasunna in 2017.
Mrs. Femister had been a secretary with the Student Activities Office at Parsippany High School for over 20 years, retiring in 1995. She was known as "Mom" to many students and even some of the faculty.
Preceded in death by her husband, James in 2004; she is survived by her two loving children, James A. Femister of Bethlehem, PA, and Jean A. Cote and her husband John of Rockaway, NJ; and three beloved grandchildren, Allison, Christopher, and Caroline Cote.
Due to concerns with the Covid pandemic, the visitation, funeral service, and entombment at Restland Memorial Park will be private for the family only. A public memorial celebration of Dolores' life will be scheduled in the future when it is safe to gather. Arrangements are with SJ Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). For further info, please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com
.