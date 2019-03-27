Services
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
(973) 627-0075
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
70 Church St.
Rockaway, NJ
View Map
Dolores Kurimsky Obituary
Dolores Kurimsky

Denville - Dolores Kurimsky died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her home. She was 88.

Born in Winton, PA, she lived in Jessup, PA and Rockaway before moving to Denville in 1969.

Mrs. Kurimsky was a homemaker.

She was predeceased by her husband, Albert in 2009 and her son, Richard Kurimsky in 1982.

She is survived by three daughters: Joyce (Craig) Decker, Jean (Dick) Netel and Joan Kurimsky, eight grandchildren: Jessica and Jayson Decker, Brian (Stephanie), Andrew and Emily Netel, and Erin, Rebecca and Patrick Moore; three great-grandchildren: Lucas, Kaycie, Jayden; and her longtime loving caregiver, Shakeesha Lowman.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 28 from 4:00 - 8:00PM at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 29 at 10:00 AM at St. Cecilia Church, 70 Church St., Rockaway. Interment will follow at Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Jessup, PA.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 27, 2019
