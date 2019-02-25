|
|
Dolores M. DeFoe
Budd Lake - Dolores M. DeFoe, 87, of Budd Lake passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019 at Morris View Nursing Home.
Dolores was born on August 7, 1931 in Orange, NJ.
She was a graduate of Verona High School. Dolores was married to William L. DeFoe. Together they celebrated 38 years of marriage. Dolores worked for Dover Handbag company as a shipping clerk for 22 years prior to her retirement in 1992. She was of the Catholic faith and a parishioner of St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church in Budd Lake.
She is survived by her loving children, 3 sons, William, Gary and Matthew DeFoe, 2 daughters, Deborah Legora and Peggy Treacy. 11 cherished grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and 2 sisters.
Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Scala Memorial Home, 124 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Jude Catholic Church, 17 Mount Olive Road, Budd Lake, NJ 07828 Burial will immediately follow at Pequest Union Cemetery in Great Meadows, NJ
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 25, 2019