|
|
Dolores M. Hanson
Whippany - Dolores M. (nee-O'Neil) Hanson passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020 due to COVID-19 at Morris View Nursing Home in Morris Plains. She was 90.
She was born and raised in Newark. Dolores lived in Bloomfield for eight years before moving to Whippany in 1968.
Dolores was a dedicated homemaker who always took care of her children, grandchildren, & great-grandchildren.
She is pre-deceased by her late husband: Edward P. who passed away on 11/27/2005.
Survivors include her son: Michael; her daughters: Mary Fitzsimmons and her husband James; Kathy Menke & Patty Hanson; her grandchildren: Timothy and his wife Caitlin, Megan VanOrden and her husband John; Christina Bednar and her husband John; her eight great-grandchildren: Emily, Elizabeth, Jack VanOrden, Timothy, Jane, Hamilton, & Oliver Fitzsimmons, Briella Bednar.
Funeral Services are private and under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 300 Memphis, TN 38148 or , (Greater New Jersey Chapter) 425 Eagle Rock Ave (Suite #203) Roseland, NJ 07068
Published in Daily Record from May 13 to May 14, 2020