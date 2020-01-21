|
|
Dolores Maguffin
Goshen - Dolores Maguffin, age 84, of Goshen, entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Glen Arden Nursing Home of Goshen, NY. Dolores was born September 15, 1935 in Manhattan, NY. She is the daughter of the late James and the late Bridget (Hayden) Redmond and was one of seven children. On May 18, 1957 at Holy Trinity Church in NYC, she married James Maguffin and they were married for 51 years until James passing. Together they raised four children: James, Noreen, Bridget, and Brendan, and later had twelve grand children whom they loved and cherished.
Dolores was a devoted, loving and caring wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved being with her family and friends. Her hobbies included: reading, singing, dancing, listening to Irish music, and watching old black and white classic movies. She was known for her infectious smile, her sweet disposition, her bright eyes, and her kind, compassionate spirit.
Dolores's faith and church community were a very important part of her entire life. For over 35 years she was an active parishioner and volunteer at St Virgils Elementary School and Church located in Morris Plains, NJ.
Dolores was employed and retired from Tenco/Tetley Tea in Morris Plains, NJ as a Production Control Bookkeeper. She later worked as a Bank Teller for a financial institution located in the borough of Morris Plains where she knew many of the local residence.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: James Maguffin, Noreen and Keith Kotzmoyer, Bridget and Barry Graff, Brendan and Lynda Maguffin; her grand children: Shaun, Colleen, Michael, Alicia, James, Steven, Kyle, Mariah, Cora, Patrick, Shane, and Tressa; her sister and spouse: Eileen and Kevin Langan; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents: James and Bridget Redmond, her husband: James Maguffin her brothers: Michael, John, James, and Patrick; her sisters: Mary and Bridget (Bobbi).
Memorial visitation will be Thursday, January 23 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in tribute of Dolores's name be made to: psp.org curePSP
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020