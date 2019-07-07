|
Dolores "Dee" Olive Jordan Kojak
Roxbury Township - Mrs. Dolores "Dee" Olive Jordan Kojak, 89, was called to Heaven on July 3, 2019 from the Morristown Medical Center. She was born and raised in Morristown and was a 1947 graduate from Morristown High School. She moved to Succasunna in 1955. She held two Master's Degrees: Master of Arts in Speech Pathology in 1972 (and Bachelor of Arts Summa Cum Laude in 1971) from Newark State College (Kean University), and Master of Education in Psychological Counseling in 1978 from William Paterson University. She was certified in Speech Pathology through the NJ Department of Education in 1973 and earned numerous other DoE certifications. She was employed as a Speech Pathologist and Teacher of the Deaf and Hearing Impaired at the Mt. Arlington Public School District, for 25 years. She was a life member, Elder, historian, treasurer, guest Minister, and choir member of the Mt. Freedom Presbyterian Church, and served on the Church Cemetery Board. She also had worked as a psychotherapist with Comprehensive Counseling Centers and volunteered her time with a crisis telephone service helpline.
She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Alexander Thomas Kojak, in 2009, and is survived by their four children: Diane Alexa Kojak of Philadelphia, Alexander Daryl (and Kate) Kojak of NYC, Denise Annette Kojak of NYC, and Dawn Alisa Kojak of NYC, and by her grandchild Nadia of Philadelphia. She also leaves her half sisters and brother: Gail Sorbara of Lake Hopatcong and Judy Simon of FL, and Rodger Iverson of FL; cousins Ed Jordan of CO and Dawn Patricia Tyler of NM; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her twin sister June Ann Holmes in 2009.
Dee loved and lived for her family and friends and the warm home she created. She and Alex were actively involved in square dancing with the Ironia Reelers for years. Her love of nature and the great outdoors led to family vacations and camping in New England, hiking and summiting Mount Washington and other peaks, also cross-country skiing, Ortley Beach summers, and swimming at Horseshoe Lake where she helped to pioneer the "Fifty Mile Swim." The family also swam at the Randolph YMCA. Thanks to her faith, humor, and zest for life, Dee triumphed over breast cancer for 25 years.
Dee was also a pioneer in the Church pulpit as guest Minister when women in that role were uncommon. She authored two books, "A History of the Mt. Freedom Presbyterian Church in Randolph Township" and "Fuzzy Frog." She and Alex owned Dalko Kreations and pursued jewelry trade shows, painting, puppet-making for her speech students, and a variety of artistic endeavors. Dee's caring warmth and spontaneous smile is so deeply missed.
Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Monday, July 8, from 3 - 5 & 7 - 9 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at 12 noon, at the (former) Mt. Freedom Presbyterian Church, Sussex Turnpike, Randolph, with the interment to follow at the Church Cemetery.
