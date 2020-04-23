|
Domenica (Ciardi) Bentrovato
Dover - Domenica (Ciardi) Bentrovato, popularly known as "Minnie", has passed away of natural causes at age 107 at Franciscan Oaks Health Center, Denville, NJ.
Domenica was born November 8, 1912 in the small village of San Potito Ultra, provincia Avellino, Italy where she spent her childhood years until she immigrated to America with her husband Antonio and where they settled in Dover, NJ.
Domenica was a talented seamstress and spent part of her working career in clothing and hosiery factories. Also a self-taught and accomplished knitter, she enjoyed crocheting blankets and shawls which she gifted to family members and others as well as donating them to various charitable organizations.
Later she and her husband operated a combination popular luncheonette, "Tony's Lunch", and grocery store on Route 46 in Dover until the death of Antonio in 1966.
Domenica was predeceased by her husband Antonio in 1966, parents Soccorso (Sam) and Congetta Ciardi, step-mother Ermelinda Ciardi, sisters Maria Ciardi, Carita (Buratti), Angelina (Fiorino), brothers Alfonso Ciardi, Domenic Ciardi, son-in-law Henry Sossong, and grandson Eric Bentrovato.
Surviving are her three children Concetta Sossong( Henry), Joseph Bentrovato (Carolina), Anthony Bentrovato (Rose), and sister Helen ( Pennella). Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Domenica was a very devout Catholic and was a life-long parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, Dover, and member for 66 years of The Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
Arrangements are private by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020