|
|
Domenica M. Anastasio
Dover - Domenica M. Anastasio, age 90 of Dover, NJ passed away peacefully Friday October 4, 2019 at the Morris View Healthcare Center following a long illness. Born in Calabria, Italy Domenica had lived many years in Italy and Argentina before moving to Dover in 1973.
A loving and devoted homemaker, Mrs. Anastasio was pre deceased in life by her beloved husband Antonio in 2000 as well as a sister Angela Italiano and a brother Rocco Vocisano. Survivors include her sons Pietro and his wife Esperanza Anastasio of Lincoln Park and Domenico and his wife Rosana Anastasio of Dover, NJ. Also surviving are her cherished four grandchildren, a close cousins in Canada as well as her many nieces and nephews in Italy, Argentina, Australia and New Jersey.
Visitation will be held Thursday October 10, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM in the Smith-Taylor-Ruggiero Funeral Home One Baker Ave. (Rt. 46) Dover, NJ. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday October 11, 2019 at 10 AM in the Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church #425 West Blackwell St. Dover, NJ. Interment will follow in the Locust Hill Cemetery Dover, NJ. Online condolences through www.smith-taylor-ruggie rofuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019