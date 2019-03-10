|
|
Domenica "Sandy" Masciarelli
Columbia - Domenica "Sandy" Masciarelli, 78, of Columbia, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Clover Rest Home. Sandy was born on June 1, 1940 in Chieti, Italy and immigrated to Netcong, NJ. She has lived in Columbia for the past year and previously lived 50 years in Flanders, NJ. Sandy had many jobs throughout her life, but most recently was a Mechanical Assembler for Rudolph Research.
Sandy loved sewing and crocheting in addition to making crafts that she would sell at a flea market stand in Marshall's Creek, PA. Cooking was therapeutic to her and she spent countless hours on holiday baking. During the Summer she enjoyed canning jars of her own tomato sauce. She enjoyed vacationing in Wildwood, NJ with her husband. Most of all, she loved her grandkids.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Joseph Masciarelli, her children, Angelo Masciarelli and wife Lesley, Mary Morgan and husband Don, and Christina Gronau and husband Adam, her grandchildren, Anna, Zachary, Trevor, Kaitlyn, Jenna, and Leigha, and her siblings, Michael and Maria.
A Celebration of Sandy's Life will include a visitation on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Road (Corner of Rt. 206), Chester, NJ (908) 879-3090. A 10am funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 12 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Flanders, NJ. Burial will follow at Stanhope Union Cemetery in Stanhope, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clover Rest Home (Helping Hands Fund), 28 Washington St, Columbia, NJ 07832. Please make checks payable to: Clover Rest Home (place "In memory of Sandy Masciarelli" in the memo line).
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 10, 2019