Services
Dangler Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Speedwell Avenue
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
973-539-3300
Domenico Procopio, 83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Davoli (Calabria), Italy. He lived in Morris Plains prior to moving to Cedar Knolls 10 years ago.

Domenico received an Associate Degree in Accounting in 1956. He worked for Morristown High School as a Boiler Engineer for 35 years until his retirement in 1995. He was a member of St. Virgil's Parish.

Domenico is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Teresa Maria Procopio and his loving children, Ornella Cardamuro, her spouse Salvatore Cardamuro and Cinzia Procopio-Giglio along with her spouse Rosario Giglio, as well as his cherished grandchildren, Loredana Nagy her spouse Richard, Melania Castiglia her spouse Luigi, Salvatore Cardamuro his spouse Jenna , Daniela Cardamuro and Ivana Giglio and six great-grandchildren, Luigi, Luca, Valeria, Massimo, Domenico, and Natalia. He is also survived by his six siblings. Domenico loved family, good food and wine, and any opportunities he had to spend time with his family. Through his many sacrifices he made for his family, it was apparent for how much he loved them. He will be forever missed and cherished by his loved ones and will always be with us.

Family and friends are welcome to gather on Tuesday, 2/4/2020 and Wednesday, 2/5/2020 from 4-8 pm at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Ave., Morris Plains, NJ 07950. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Domenico will be celebrated on Thursday, 2/6/2020 at 10:00 am at St. Virgil's Church, 250 Speedwell Ave., Morris Plains. Entombment will follow at Holy Rood Mausoleum, Morristown.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
