Dominic Carmen Vigilante
Hanover Township - Dominic Carmen Vigilante, 87, of Hanover Township, NJ, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Father's Day, June 21, 2020.
Born and raised in Morristown, NJ, Dominic resided in Hanover Township for the past 57 years.
Dominic graduated from Morristown High School, where he was Class President and earned the nickname "Radar". He proudly served his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He then went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Villanova University in 1956, which he was extremely proud of.
Dominic was an Accountant for Jersey Central Power & Light in Morristown, until he retired in 1995.
Dominic was also a parishioner of Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel Church in Cedar Knolls.
After retirement, Dominic worked at the former Morristown Epstein's, he was a school crossing guard and worked at the local recreation center.
In his spare time, he was a member of the Hanover Twp. Board of Adjustments and the Morristown Knights of Columbus.
Dominic is survived by his devoted daughters, Laura Costanzo, and her husband, Joe, of Sicklerville, NJ, Karen Paine, and her husband, Keith, of Hanover Township, NJ, and Denise Breckinridge, and her husband, Barry, of West Milford, NJ. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Charlie Costanzo, Cristina Costanzo, Andrew Paine, David Paine, Natalie Breckinridge, and Katelyn Breckinridge and his dear sister, Joyce Looney of Morristown, NJ; as well as his beloved nieces and nephews, Leslie Itoh, Ricky Glackin, Carole Cole, Wayne Looney, and Doug Looney. Dominic was predeceased by his loving wife Natalie Vigilante in 1997. He was also predeceased by his adoring granddaughter, Emma Kate Breckinridge in 2015, his cherished parents Dominick and Theresa Vigilante, and his beloved sister, Carmel Glackin.
The family is concerned about the well-being of those they love and care about. Due to current restrictions with indoor gathering, visitation will be available on Monday, June 29th from 6:30-7:15 pm via Zoom. Please email the funeral home at danglerfuneralhomes@gmail.com for the login information. A private Funeral Mass will take place at Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel Church. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. To leave a condolence for the family, please go to www.danglerfuneralhomes.com, click on Dominic's obituary and then to"Tribute Wall". We ask that you please keep Dominic's family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.