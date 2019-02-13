|
|
Dominick J. Allocco
Convent Station - Dominick J. Allocco, of Convent Station, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was 88.
Dominick was born in Madison on March 29, 1930 to the late Frederick and Susan Allocco. He was raised in Chatham and lived there until 1951 when he and his beloved wife, Carmella "Connie" Allocco (nee Procaccini), settled in Madison with their young family.
Dominick answered the call to serve his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He served as a radio operator in Germany prior to his honorable discharge. Upon his return from the war, he and his late brother, Frank Allocco, Sr., established the Allocco Brothers Paving Company in Madison. Dominick and Frank were both hard-working and determined. They built a professional & trusted reputation over many years. Dominick retired in 1992.
Dominick was a genuine, well-liked man with an excellent sense of humor, even up until his last days. He was also a man of great faith in God and his church, St. Vincent Martyr. He gained the nickname "Ush" for not only his days as an usher at a local cinema as a young man, but for his longtime service as an usher at St. Vincent's.
Dominick was very active in the Madison community and in local sports. He was one of the founding members of the Madison High School Huddle Club, acting as president at one point. He played softball for many years with the Beerman All-Stars, a local softball team that played weekly. He will be remembered for his great pitching skills. Dominick regularly attended his children & grandchildren's sporting events and was their biggest fan. He loved football and attended many Superbowls. Dominick also enjoyed hunting with his family and friends and loved to be outdoors. His sense of humor, strong will and good heart will always be remembered, and he will be deeply missed by all.
In addition to his parents and his brother, Frank Allocco, Dominick recently lost his son, Frederick "Freddie" P. Allocco. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Carmella "Connie" Allocco (nee Procaccini); two sons, Mark Allocco (Kristine) & Dominick Allocco, Jr. (Debra); one daughter, Pamela Palma (Lou); one daughter-in-law, Carol Allocco (nee Gallagher); three sisters, Dolly McAdams, Phyllis Amberg & Joan Finer; ten cherished grandchildren, Lauren Costanzo (Jon), Christina Allocco, Louis Palma (Erin), Joseph Palma, Anthony Palma, Casey Allocco, Katlyn Allocco, Dominick Allocco III, Michael Allocco & Alison Allocco; four dear great-grandchildren, Patrick, Kathleen, Fiona & Saoirse; and many nieces, nephews & good friends.
Funeral services will begin at 9:00AM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10:00AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. Interment with military honors will be held at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Dominick's life on Friday from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in Dominick's memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 13, 2019