Dominick J. D'Stefan
Florham Park - Dominick J. D'Stefan , aged 92, a resident of Florham Park for 65 years, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 due to complications of the Covid-19 virus.
Dominick lived a long and interesting life. He was born in the Chambersburg section of Trenton to Luigi and Mary D'Stefan in the house that his father, a mason, built by hand. He graduated from Trenton schools and enlisted in the US Navy at the beginning of World War II. He served as a radar technician on board the USS Worcester, a light cruiser, where he developed a lifelong interest in electronics. Radar was new at the time and he relished the challenge. He attended Temple University under the GI Bill and also Rutgers where he obtained a degree in Electrical Engineering.
While attending Temple, Don would take the train from Trenton to Philadelphia, then hop on a bus and if he had time, walk to class. With the quarter he had in his pocket he said he could pay for train fare from Trenton and buy two Italian hot dogs and eat them while walking to class.
He began a career in engineering and was recalled to the US Navy for the Korean War. He always said he would never forget Harry Truman for that one. Thereafter he obtained a Masters degree in Management Science from Stevens Institute of Technology. He began a career with Bell Labs where he met his wife Shirley. He worked on the Telstar Project, the first successful transmission of a radio wave to a target in space and back.
Dominick had a lifelong appreciation of music and was an accomplished trumpeter and trombonist. He was a member of the musicians union for many years playing in orchestras as well as major parades. His favorite tune was Stardust.
Upon his retirement from AT&T, he began a career teaching mathematics and engineering at County College of Morris, retiring in his 80's. Don found his new career of teaching extremely rewarding and took great pride in his students, other faculty members and the College. He was often seen at home grading papers or preparing for class. He often spoke of his students and their careers, and although many didn't know it, they were a great influence on his life as well, enriching it greatly.
He was a proud Navy veteran and was a member of various Naval organizations.
He was a parishioner at Grace Episcopal Church in Madison for over 65 years. Don was deeply involved in his church for his entire life, attending services, funerals, church functions and serving on many committees for church matters including maintenance, construction and painting. He was a familiar sight.
He was predeceased by his parents Luigi and Mary D'Stefan, a brother Louis D'Stefan , and his sister Teresa D'Stefan. Serving are his wife of 65 years, Shirley as well as his daughter Donna Haag of Tennessee who followed in her father's footsteps and became an engineer; and her husband Dennis Haag.
All services are currently private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings.
A Memorial Service will be announced by the family at a later date to be conducted by The Reverend Susan R. Ironside of Grace Episcopal Church, Madison, NJ.
Donations in his memory may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 4 Madison Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020