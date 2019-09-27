|
|
Dominick "Nicky" R. Costa
Florham Park - Dominick "Nicky" R. Costa, of Florham Park, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his home. He was 52.
Nicky was born in Summit on September 10, 1967 to Anna and John Costa, Sr. and he was raised in Madison with his brother and three sisters. At a young age Nicky was a motivated, hard working child, delivering newspapers on his route in the early hours of the morning before school began. He was an excellent writer and at age 10 he entered several local newspaper writing contests. He proudly won a television set for himself & Super Bowl tickets for his neighbor through one of those contests, a story he and his family recalled with humor for the rest of his life. Nicky was a 1985 graduate of Madison High School and from there he went on to earn his bachelor's degree in hospitality management from Florida State University. He was currently a pharmaceutical sales professional with Tris Pharma of Monmouth Junction. Prior to that Nicky held several other positions in other industries which led him to many locations throughout the east coast and California, such as manager for Coca Cola in Atlanta. All of his positions throughout his career were highly relationship and people focused.
Nicky was a dependable and dedicated son, brother, uncle and friend. He went through life putting others before himself and he could always be counted on to help in any way he could. Nicky was family-oriented, well-loved and had many friends around the world. He impacted many lives positively and always took the time to make everyone feel special. Nicky had an incredible sense of humor and loved a good laugh. He had a natural ability to make others laugh and made strangers and friends alike feel comfortable and at ease. Nicky loved his family dearly and after his father's death in 2015, he stepped up along with his siblings to provide a constant and tremendous amount of love and support to their dear mother, Anna.
Nicky was a man of many talents and interests. He was a seasoned world traveler, loved spending time at the beach and appreciated the beauty of nature. Nicky was an avid sports enthusiast in general and was especially a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved music and earlier in his life enjoyed DJing parties and events. Nicky was an animal lover and strongly supported animal rights. He had a special bond with his dog, Bandit, who predeceased him. He also had his faith and a quiet, special relationship with God. Nicky's bright, warm & genuine nature will always be remembered and live on in the hearts of his friends and family.
Nicky was predeceased by his beloved father, John Costa, Sr. and several aunts & uncles. He is survived by his dear mother, Anna Costa (nee Sapio) of Florham Park; his brother, John Costa, Jr. and his wife, Kathy of Madison; three sisters, Joanne Costa-Sapsford of Ormond Beach, FL, Bridget Mantone and her husband, Jerry of Madison & Lisa DeFrance and her husband, Jerry of Madison; his aunt, Minnie Diodato of Hackettstown; and many nieces, nephews, godchildren and dear friends.
Funeral services will begin at 9:00AM on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10:00AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. Interment will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Nicky's life on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 5:30PM to 9:30PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in Nicky's memory to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, 575 Woodland Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 27, 2019