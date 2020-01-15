|
|
Donald Arthur Ehrgott
Luckiest Man in the world
Our Dad, Pops, and Pop Pop, Donald Arthur Ehrgott, left our family to join his "jewel" Ruby on January 13, 2020, at the ripe "young" age of 95. Don lived an AMAZING life! Born at home in Jersey City, NJ on December 6, 1924, his two older brothers reportedly told his Mom "take him away, take him away!" We are so glad she didn't listen. Don's parents were Emma Louise and Henry Ehrgott. Don was the "last man standing" of his four siblings, Murlin, Norman, Muriel and Howard. He grew up during the Depression years, worked in a butcher shop as a teenager (he was a Master Carver at family dinners!), and proudly served the USA in the Navy during WWII as a Storekeeper First Class from June 1943 to July 1946. He served on a destroyer in the Pacific Theater and was on his way to Japan when the war ended.
Don lived a full, interesting, exciting, and fabulous Life! He LIVED & loved every day! Don leaves his beloved family of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to carry on his legacy: daughter Cheryl Ehrgott; son Glenn Ehrgott and wife Claudia and their children and grandchildren, Kristin Ehrgott and husband Christopher Poreda and children Hudson, Colden & Stella; and Danielle Hilliker and husband Oliver, and their son Jaxon; daughter Wendy Pett and husband Bob and their son David Pett; daughter Jacqueline Ehrgott; son Wayne Ehrgott and wife Deborah, and their children, Nicole Haslett and husband Adam, and Donald Ehrgott; and daughter Aileen Barry and husband Scott, and their sons Dean and Owen. Please visit Tuttle Funeral Home's website for more information Tuttlefh.com.
Visitation from 3PM - 7PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph, (Tuttlefh.com) on Friday, January 17, 2020 with a Celebration of Life starting at 7PM . Private Entombment at Locust Hill Mausoleum, Dover. PLEASE NO FLOWERS! Kindly donate to and/or please take someone you love out to lunch or dinner, listen to stories, and tell them you love them.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020