Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Pompton Plains - Donald D. Pelcher, 90, of Pompton Plains, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Chilton Hospital. He was born and raised in Manhasset, NY, he was a long-time resident of Randolph spending the last three years in Pompton Plains.

Donald enjoyed golf, puzzles and traveling. He loved being with his family.

He is survived by Sally his wife of 65 years; two sons Donald and his wife Jannie of Allamuchy and Mike and his wife Jeanne of Bloomingdale; six grandchildren Janet, Michael, Samantha, Kelly, Katie and David also seven great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his daughter Wendy in 2017.

Visitation Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 1:00-4:00PM with a service at 4:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to either , or
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 20, 2019
