Donald Eugene Felts
Denville - Donald Eugene Felts passed away Wednesday June 19th 2019. He was 90.
Donald was born in Cleveland, Ohio and raised in Cincinnati. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1951. He started his career at Bell Telephone Labs. He married Sheila in 1954. He worked for General Electric for 14 years and for Bell Labs for 22 years, retiring in 1988. While at the labs, he received the Distinguished Member of Technical Staff award. He worked on many military and commercial products initially related to radar and later became an expert in electrical grounding. He worked on an early missile detection system (SAFEGUARD) and radar for the space shuttle. He traveled across the world to analyze electrical grounding of telephone offices.
Donald was very involved in church, initially several Christian and Missionary Alliance churches and later a Baptist Church. He taught Sunday school classes for almost 60 years the last 43 years at Parsippany Baptist Church. He loved to travel. Although he and his wife traveled internationally, they enjoyed spending time at Harvey Cedars Bible Conference on Long Beach Island every summer.
He is survived by his wife, his three children Stephen and his wife Helen, Susan Smith, David and his wife Pietra; his 14 grandchildren: Joshua Smith and his wife Amanda, Daniel Smith and his wife Breanna, Christina Martin and her husband Trevor, Rebakah Felts, Danielle Turner and her husband Kyle, Ezekiel Smith and his wife Natalie, Zechariah Smith and his wife Amy, Sharon Caluri and her husband Mitch, Sarah Smith, Caleb Smith, Gabrielle Felts, Esther Smith, Elisha Smith, Hosanna Smith; his 11 great-grandchildren: Alania, Evan, Emily, Bella, Mackenzie, Christopher, Maia, Chase, Cole, Gabriel, Raven.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his memory to the Harvey Cedars Bible Conference, 12 Cedars Ave, Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008.
Published in Daily Record on June 23, 2019