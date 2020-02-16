Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Donald Francis Nielsen


1935 - 2020
Donald Francis Nielsen Obituary
Donald Francis Nielsen

Hawthorne - Donald Francis Nielsen, 84, died peacefully at home on February 15, 2020. He was born on August 25, 1935 in New York City and was raised on Long Island,N.Y., where he developed his love of the ocean and fishing with his brothers. He eventually moved to Hawthorne, N.J. where he met and married his wife Carol of 65 years.

Don served in the U.S. Army from 1954-56. He then worked at Thiokol Chemical Corporation (Reaction Motors). In 1969, he began his career in banking, working for Chase Manhattan Bank, where he retired as a vice president.He obtained a B.S. degree in Business Management from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

The family lived in Mt. Arlington for 45 years where Don was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal church and was a member of the Mt. Arlington Board of Education and the Musconetcong Masonic Lodge # 42 F.& A.M. of Mt. Olive.

Don's greatest enjoyment was watching his grandsons grow and attend all of their sporting events. He was their biggest fan. He loved vacationing in Cape May with Carol and the family, as well as golf and fishing.

Don is survived by his wife Carol of Great Meadows, son Donald and his wife Joanne of Roxbury, grandson Ryan and wife Violeta of Randolph and grandson Greg and his wife Ariana of Succasunna.

Donations may be made in his memory to: Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860

All arrangements are private, by Tuttle Funeral Home in Randolph (www.Tuttlefh.com).
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
