Donald J. Casey
Donald J. Casey

Newton - Donald J. Casey, 64, of Newton, NJ formally of Hopatcong and Caldwell, NJ, passed away on August 16, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Don was born in Orange, NJ and worked for LabCorp in Cranford for 10 years. He was an avid Yankee fan and a devoted family man. Donald is predeceased by his loving daughter Megan Casey. Don is survived by his beloved wife Karen Sanders Casey; devoted father of Robert and his fiancé Emilie; cherished brother of: Edward Casey, Jane Jacobus, Ellen Magarelli and her husband Tony and Virginia Ackerman and her husband Jack. He is also survived by his nephews: Sean, Stephen, Brian, Christopher, Ken, Dean, Kevin, and niece Candace. Friends may call Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4-8pm at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St, Sparta, NJ 07871. Following government restrictions masks are required and social distancing is mandatory. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30am Friday at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 297 Sparta Ave, Sparta. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to: The American Cancer Society.




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
