Donald J. Donofrio
Rockaway Borough - Donald John Donofrio died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home. He was 82. Born in Rockaway, he was a lifelong resident.
He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Donofrio was the proprietor of Donco Trucking of Rockaway prior to retiring.
He was a parishioner of St. Cecilia Church in Rockaway, and a member of the Rockaway Rotary Club and Family Motor Coach Association. He will be remembered for his easy smile, social nature, and his love of car racing and old tractors.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cecilia; his daughter, Pamela (Aaron) Koch; two sons, Donald (Alicia) Donofrio and Peter (Karen) Donofrio; and his eight grandchildren: Benjamin and Garrison Koch, and Jacob, Reagan, Tyler, Arwyn, Eden and Dana Donofrio; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, November 14th at 10:15 AM at St. Cecilia Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to: American Diabetes Association
(diabetes.org
)
