Donald K. Caruso Sr. Obituary
Donald K. Caruso, Sr.

Donald K. Caruso, Sr., 78, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 at Saint Clare's Hospital in Denville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Sat., Feb. 15th at 10 am at Sacred Heart Parish, 4 Richards Ave, Dover, NJ 07801. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Public Visitation will take place on Fri., Feb.14th from 5 - 9 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Memorial Donations are being accepted in Donald's memory to 11th Hour Rescue by way of www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
