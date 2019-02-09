|
|
Donald Keith Zack
Chatham Township - Donald Keith Zack, 58, of Chatham Township, died peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Funeral services will begin at 9:00AM on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10:00AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at Corpus Christi RC Church, Chatham. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather to celebrate Don's life at a visitation held on Monday from 4-8PM at the funeral home. For a complete obituary, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 9, 2019