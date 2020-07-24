Donald Lee Haynes



July 20, 1924 to July 21, 2020.



Donald was born in Mine Hill, NJ to the late Delbert and Mary Haynes. Donald was preceded in death by his wife Georgine Manieri Haynes and brothers Frederick and George Haynes. During WWII, Donald volunteered to join the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 with his father's permission. His two older brothers were already drafted into the U.S. Army. He was assigned to the USS Louisville CA-38 Heavy Cruiser, which took part in the battle of Okinawa. Upon returning to civilian life, he went to apprentice school and became a Tool & Die maker for Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, NJ where he built prototype weapons, being designed for the U.S. Army. Donald retired from Picatinny Arsenal in 1980 and moved to Jamestown, NC. During his retirement years he spent time doing what he loved best - fixing the cars, home improvements and repairs, and any chore he could think of to be outside. Donald is survived by his sons, David and wife Joanne of Bethlehem, PA; Garry and wife Patricia of Monroe, NC; Jeff and his wife Donna of Pine Hall, NC and daughter Carol Haynes Coke and husband Larry; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held for Donald at the National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC.









