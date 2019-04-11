Services
William J. Leber Funeral Home
15 Furnace Rd.
Chester, NJ 07930
(908) 879-3090
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church
30 Hillside Road
Chester, NJ
Donald M. Hellyer Obituary
Donald M. Hellyer

Mount Olive - Donald M. Hellyer, 87, of Mount Olive, NJ went home to God on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Don was born on December 3, 1931 in Bristol, PA. He has lived in Mount Olive for the past 27 years and previously was a 65 year resident of Chester, NJ. He was a local farmer for Leeb Farm in Chester and a truck driver.

Don was known as a wonderful person by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Chester. Don enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Jamaica. Most of all, Don loved his family.

Don is survived by his wife of 35 years, Maryellen (Halsey) Hellyer, his children, Luther Hellyer and wife Robin, Becky Barbieri and husband Tom, Kathy Hoffman and husband Bill, his grandchildren, Jesse Hellyer, Kaitlyn Hellyer and Jamie Skiba, his great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Cecilia, Amelia and Jonathan, and her sister, Margaret Benedict. He was predeceased by his sister, Lillian.

A Celebration of Don's Life will include a visitation on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 7pm to 9pm at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Road (corner of Rt. 206), Chester, NJ (908) 879-3090. A 10am funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13 at the First Congregational Church, 30 Hillside Road, Chester, NJ. Interment will follow at the First Congregational Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Congregational Church, PO Box 125, Chester, NJ 07930.

For online condolences and information visit www.leberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 11, 2019
