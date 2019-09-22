Services
Rowe-Lanterman Home for Funerals
71 Washington St
Morristown, NJ 07960
(973) 538-0520
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Presbyterian Church
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Burt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Donald Peck Burt


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Donald Peck Burt Obituary
Dr. Donald Peck Burt

- - Dr. Donald Peck Burt, born in NYC to Wilbur Farnham Burt and Evelyn Peck Burt, was the younger brother of Wilbur Farnham Burt Jr (deceased). He attended Collegiate School in NYC, graduated from Storm King School in Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY in 1940, then Amherst College in 1944. Don went on to graduate from the Long Island College School of Medicine in 1946. From there, he interned at Multnomah Hospital in Oregon, before completing his residencies at Methodist Hospital in the Bronx, VA Hospital, and Bellevue in 1947. Dr. Burt served from 1947-1949 as a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, attached to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska

In 1948 he married the true love of his life, Frances Anne Diver. They met at the age of 13 at Buck Hill Falls, Pennsylvania. In 1953, Dr. Burt opened his practice in Internal Medicine in Morristown, New Jersey, where he and Franny settled to raise their family. An attending at Morristown Memorial Hospital, he established the hospital's first Pulmonary Unit and served as President of the Morris County Medical Society. He practiced medicine in Morristown until his retirement 35 years later. Dr. and Mrs. Burt remained in Morris Township at their Washington Valley home until 2013, when they moved to Parker at Stonegate, an assisted living community in Highland Park, NJ. They celebrated their 69th anniversary there before Frances passed away on Mother's Day, 2017.

Donald is survived by his devoted children and their spouses Evelyn (Burt) & Joey Goforth, Dr. Donald Peck Burt Jr. & Judy, Robert Diver Burt & Gloria Skarzynski-Burt, and Carol Frances Burt. He and Franny were so proud of their adoring grandchildren: Catherine, Daniel (MD), Brian, Andy, Paul, Carrie, Jennifer and Allison. They became loving great grandparents to Timothy, Jack and, just this month, Josephine Rose, and "Grandy Grandy" expected to welcome his 4th within weeks.

A memorial service will take place in the Chapel of the Presbyterian Church in Morristown at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 28th. All are welcome.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now