Dr. Donald Peck Burt
- - Dr. Donald Peck Burt, born in NYC to Wilbur Farnham Burt and Evelyn Peck Burt, was the younger brother of Wilbur Farnham Burt Jr (deceased). He attended Collegiate School in NYC, graduated from Storm King School in Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY in 1940, then Amherst College in 1944. Don went on to graduate from the Long Island College School of Medicine in 1946. From there, he interned at Multnomah Hospital in Oregon, before completing his residencies at Methodist Hospital in the Bronx, VA Hospital, and Bellevue in 1947. Dr. Burt served from 1947-1949 as a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, attached to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska
In 1948 he married the true love of his life, Frances Anne Diver. They met at the age of 13 at Buck Hill Falls, Pennsylvania. In 1953, Dr. Burt opened his practice in Internal Medicine in Morristown, New Jersey, where he and Franny settled to raise their family. An attending at Morristown Memorial Hospital, he established the hospital's first Pulmonary Unit and served as President of the Morris County Medical Society. He practiced medicine in Morristown until his retirement 35 years later. Dr. and Mrs. Burt remained in Morris Township at their Washington Valley home until 2013, when they moved to Parker at Stonegate, an assisted living community in Highland Park, NJ. They celebrated their 69th anniversary there before Frances passed away on Mother's Day, 2017.
Donald is survived by his devoted children and their spouses Evelyn (Burt) & Joey Goforth, Dr. Donald Peck Burt Jr. & Judy, Robert Diver Burt & Gloria Skarzynski-Burt, and Carol Frances Burt. He and Franny were so proud of their adoring grandchildren: Catherine, Daniel (MD), Brian, Andy, Paul, Carrie, Jennifer and Allison. They became loving great grandparents to Timothy, Jack and, just this month, Josephine Rose, and "Grandy Grandy" expected to welcome his 4th within weeks.
A memorial service will take place in the Chapel of the Presbyterian Church in Morristown at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 28th. All are welcome.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 22, 2019