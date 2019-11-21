Services
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
(973) 627-0075
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
Rockaway Twp. - Donald Robert Finn died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at VNA Hospice at St. Clare's/Dover. He was 87. Born in Wilkes Barre, PA, he lived in Rockaway Twp. for 48 years.

He served in the Marines during the Korean War. Mr. Finn was a High School English Teacher at Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield for 35 years before his retirement.

He was predeceased by his daughter Paula Buonauro. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rosemary; daughter, Pamela (Scott) Pacich of Allamuchy; son-in-law, Mike Buonauro of Rockaway Borough; four grandchildren: Kristopher (Lindsey) Pacich, Kevin Pacich, Nicholas Buonauro and Brooke Buonauro; and an expected great-grandchild.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 23 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM, followed by eulogies and Military Honors at 4:00PM at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Finn's name to VNA Hospice, 175 South St, Morristown NJ 07960 (vnannj.org). Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
