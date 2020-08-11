1/1
Donn Neeld Russell
Donn Neeld Russell

Donn Neeld Russell, age 72, died suddenly Saturday evening August 1, 2020 as the result of an auto accident.

Donn graduated from Madison High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University. He served in the Army National Guard.

After brief employment with other companies, Donn became the proud owner of Madison Television in 1980. He was a genius at repair of audio/visual equipment and just about anything else mechanical.

A lifelong resident of Madison, Donn truly loved his town. Always looking to help, Donn cast a wide net of friendship and caring. His many friends and customers describe him as a gentle soul, kind, honest, compassionate, and with a friendly greeting for all. Donn's dry sense of humor often left one wondering if he was teasing or not - until he smiled. He loved driving around town in his classic Chevy Impala SS convertible.

Donn is survived by his sister Cindy Davis (George) of Wilmington, Delaware; his cherished nieces Barbra Ferrell (Robert) and Emily Moore (Michael); and his great nephews and nieces Austin, Ella, Wesley, Calise, and Lacey. The family will always remember him as generous and loving, and will miss his giant bear hugs.

The family thanks all the first responders for their exceptional and respectful care.

Burial will be private. When gathering is safe again, there will be a life celebration for Donn.

If friends wish to make a memorial gift, please consider the Dr. John H. Bunnell Scholarship of Music Fund at the Community Fund of New Jersey (www.cfnj.org/bunnell).

Arrangements are under the care of Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, Madison. To leave a message for the family, visit: www.danglerfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home
106 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-3232
