Donna Brown Ruhl
Westminster, MD - Donna Brown Ruhl, 62, of Westminster, MD, died peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her home with her family at her side. Born March 26, 1957 in Dover, NJ, she was the devoted wife of Mark Allen Ruhl, to whom she was married for 35 years.
Donna was a graduate of Roxbury High School in Succasunna, NJ, class of '75. She attended Towson State University, and later traveled and performed with Up With People. She was employed at Penguin-Random House in Westminster for 15 years, where she served as Assistant Director of Data Management Services, before retiring earlier this year. She was previously employed by National Instrument Company in Pikesville from 1981-1999, and at New Life for Girls in Westminster. Donna enjoyed gardening, landscaping, decorating, doing interior design, and painting and firing pottery and glass. She loved traveling with her family and visiting National Parks across the country. Along with her husband Mark, she was an active and willing volunteer at North Carroll Community School. Always very involved in her son Evan's life and sports activities, she became known as the "Team Mom" at FSK High School. She was an avid fan of the West Virginia University Mountaineers football team, where Evan attends college. Donna was creative, clever and passionate about everything she did.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Mark, are son, Evan of Westminster; mother, Patricia Brown and brother, David Brown, both of Taneytown; and several uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD for a time of remembrance of Donna's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 or to the . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019