Donna Camisa
On May 6th 2020, Donna Camisa passed away peacefully at home at the age of 80 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Union New Jersey and settled in Morris Plains where she lived out the rest of her life. She attended Morristown High School where she was a star athlete in both basketball and softball andnamed most athletic her senior year. Her love for athletics continued throughout her younger years where she played softball for the Woodland Squaws. Donna was a loving wife and mother and was dedicated to her family and raising her two children. Her other passions included spending time on Long Beach Island, being the number one fan at her grandchildren's activities and playing Blackjack
Also, throughout her life she held jobs at Morris Plains Borough School, Berlex Laboratories, Morris Imagining, and ended her working career with her lifelong friend, Kathy Hyland at Ginty'sIrish Gifts.
She is preceded into heaven by her mother Dorothy Heisch Auer and Father, Alyoisus Auer. Brothers: Charles Auer and wife Ruth, Joseph Auer and wife Mary, and Bookie Auer. Sisters: Alice Cooke and husband Chuck, Loraine Delicot and husband Chester. Brother-in-laws: Andrew Camisa and wife Elaine and Robert Camisa. Sister-in-law Mary Basile
She is survived by her loving husband Joseph of 60 years. Daughter: Diane Foshay and husband Bill. Son: Jay Camisa and wife Kathleen. Donna will also be forever remembered by her four grandchildren, Billy, Courtney, Nicole and Shawn, her brother Michael Basile, Sister-in-laws, Tootsie Auer and Hilda Camisa, numerous loving nieces, nephews and many cherished friends.
While Donna's Family grieves her loss they are choosing to remember Donna in a way that honors her kindness and selflessness through Donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org) and charities in lieu of flowers.
A celebration of Donna's life will be scheduled at a time in the future where all those that knew her can rightfully attend.
Published in Daily Record from May 8 to May 10, 2020