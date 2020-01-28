|
|
Donna Jean Patterson passed away surrounded by her family on January 26, 2020, at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville, NJ at the age of 27.
Born in Denville she had lived her entire life in Rockaway Township, NJ. Donna was known by many for offering up a smile while working at the Rockaway Bagel and Deli. She also worked as an Investigation Representative at Spartan Recoveries. When not working Donna loved going to concerts, taking hikes, reading poetry, getting tattoos, drawing and playing with her cats, but she was the happiest when she was making her friends and family laugh.
Donna is survived by her loving parents Louis and Tracey Patterson of Rockaway Twp., and by her sisters Erica Patterson and her husband Tom Walsh of Succasunna, and Jennifer Patterson and her boyfriend Randy Hamilton of Rockaway, NJ. She is also survived by her grandfather Ronnie Morris and her Aunt Doreen and her husband Rick Gorab, and her Aunt Valerie Morris as well as many cousins and dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday January 31, 2020, from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 1, at 11:00AM at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 508 Green Pond Rd. Rockaway, NJ 07866.
Memorial donations can be made in her memory to the good work of the NJ Sharing Network by way of inmemof.org.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020