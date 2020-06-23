Donna Lodato
Donna Lodato

Donna M. Lodato passed away suddenly on June 21, 2020 in the comfort of her home with her loving mother by her side. She had shared 66 years of unconditional love, laughter, and amazing memories with family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 25th at 12 pm following a public visitation at Norman Dean Home for Services from 9:30 - 11:30 am. Burial will follow at Denville Cemetery. Memorial Donations are being accepted by way of www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com for her complete obituary.




Published in Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
JUN
25
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
