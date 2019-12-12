|
Donna M. Cantrella
Donna M. Cantrella (nee Kostka), 57. of Montville passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was born in Boonton, NJ and has lived in Montville her entire life. She was a baker for Acme in Boonton and had previously worked at Juniors Pizza in Boonton. Beloved wife of Glenn Cantrella. Devoted mother of Sara Cantrella. Devoted daughter of the late William and Alice Marie Kostka. Dear sister of Amy Emry, Susan Hatzel, Joan Robillard, Diane Guttridge and the late William Kostka and Joseph Andrisano. Funeral service at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ on Monday at 10 AM. Interment, Mount Rest Cemetery, Butler, NJ. Visiting on Sunday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. www.kerimemorial.com
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019