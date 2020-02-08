Services
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
(973) 627-0075
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:15 AM
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
65 E. Main St
Rockaway, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Youker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Marie Youker


1982 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Marie Youker Obituary
Donna Marie Youker

Yellowstone National Park - Donna Marie Youker died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her home in Yellowstone National Park. She was 37.

Born in Denville NJ, she was raised in Randolph NJ, graduated from Randolph High School, and earned her Bachelor's of Science in Biology at Montclair State University. Donna moved out west over ten years ago and lived her best life working in several of our beautiful national parks. She enjoyed traversing through the back country and all the enjoyment the mountains and the snow offer. She also enjoyed time visiting her friends, family, and her nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. Just recently Donna landed her dream job as a Law Enforcement Officer in Yellowstone National Park.

She is survived by her siblings: Donald, Danielle, David and Darren Youker; her nieces and nephews Elizabeth, Makenzie, Jacob, and Mason; her dog, Rex; and countless friends and work-family members. She is predeceased by her parents: Donald and Marilyn; and her Grandmother, Elizabeth.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, February 11 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. Funeral services will begin on Wednesday, February 12 at 9:15AM from the funeral home to a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 65 E. Main St, Rockaway at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at Marcella Union Cemetery in Rockaway Twp. Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -