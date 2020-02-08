|
Donna Marie Youker
Yellowstone National Park - Donna Marie Youker died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her home in Yellowstone National Park. She was 37.
Born in Denville NJ, she was raised in Randolph NJ, graduated from Randolph High School, and earned her Bachelor's of Science in Biology at Montclair State University. Donna moved out west over ten years ago and lived her best life working in several of our beautiful national parks. She enjoyed traversing through the back country and all the enjoyment the mountains and the snow offer. She also enjoyed time visiting her friends, family, and her nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. Just recently Donna landed her dream job as a Law Enforcement Officer in Yellowstone National Park.
She is survived by her siblings: Donald, Danielle, David and Darren Youker; her nieces and nephews Elizabeth, Makenzie, Jacob, and Mason; her dog, Rex; and countless friends and work-family members. She is predeceased by her parents: Donald and Marilyn; and her Grandmother, Elizabeth.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, February 11 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. Funeral services will begin on Wednesday, February 12 at 9:15AM from the funeral home to a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 65 E. Main St, Rockaway at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at Marcella Union Cemetery in Rockaway Twp. Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020