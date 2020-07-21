Dorinda "Dee" Thompson
Randolph - Dorinda "Dee" Thompson, of Randolph, formerly of Whippany and Normandy Beach, passed away on July 18, 2020. She was 77.
Dee was the beloved wife of the late Neal Thompson. She was the loving mother of Scott Thompson and his wife Eileen of Whippany and Chris Thompson and his wife Stacey of Randolph. She was the proud and devoted grandmother of Matt Thompson and his fiancée, Lauren Malino of Whippany; Patrick Thompson of Whippany and Haley Thompson of Randolph.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Rd., Whippany, on Saturday, July 25 from 2-5 p.m., with a memorial service commencing at 4:30 p.m.
Please go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com
for a complete obituary, including donation information.