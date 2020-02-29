|
Doris E. Eckelhofer
Doris E. Eckelhofer passed away on Feb. 27, 2020 at Victoria Mews in Boonton Twp. She was 86.
Born in Newark, NJ to John Selzer and Marion Sturm she lived in Maplewood for many years before moving to Mendham in 1968.
Doris was an administrative assistant for the headmaster at Delbarton School in Morris Township for 25 years before she retired.
She was an active parishioner at St. Joseph Church in Mendham and served the Mendham Women's Club as President and other offices over many years.
She was predeceased by her husband Frederick, her brother John Selzer, and her sister Mary Jane Reese.
She is survived by one sister Patricia (John) Harrity of Huntsville, AL along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1-5pm at the Bailey Funeral Home, 8 Hilltop Rd., Mendham. Funeral Mass Monday 10:30am at St. Joseph Church Mendham. Interment Mendham Hilltop Cemetery.
www.baileyfuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020