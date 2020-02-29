Services
Bailey Funeral Home
8 Hilltop Road
Mendham, NJ 07945
(973) 543-4720
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Eckelhofer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris E. Eckelhofer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris E. Eckelhofer Obituary
Doris E. Eckelhofer

Doris E. Eckelhofer passed away on Feb. 27, 2020 at Victoria Mews in Boonton Twp. She was 86.

Born in Newark, NJ to John Selzer and Marion Sturm she lived in Maplewood for many years before moving to Mendham in 1968.

Doris was an administrative assistant for the headmaster at Delbarton School in Morris Township for 25 years before she retired.

She was an active parishioner at St. Joseph Church in Mendham and served the Mendham Women's Club as President and other offices over many years.

She was predeceased by her husband Frederick, her brother John Selzer, and her sister Mary Jane Reese.

She is survived by one sister Patricia (John) Harrity of Huntsville, AL along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1-5pm at the Bailey Funeral Home, 8 Hilltop Rd., Mendham. Funeral Mass Monday 10:30am at St. Joseph Church Mendham. Interment Mendham Hilltop Cemetery.

www.baileyfuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -