Services
Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home
49 Whippany Rd
Whippany, NJ 07981
(973) 887-2186
Doris Eleanor Walsh

Doris Eleanor Walsh Obituary
Doris Eleanor Walsh

Whippany - Doris Eleanor Walsh passed away peacefully at her home in Whippany on April 24th, after a long illness. She was 92.

Doris was born and raised in East Orange and was a graduate of Clifford J. Scott High School. In her teens she began a lifelong career in the floral industry, lasting 40 years throughout Morris and Essex Counties. Doris was also a proud member of the Riley VFW Post's Drum and Bugle Corps. as their Drum Majorette. One of her most treasured moments was her dance performance of Billy Rose's "Me and My Shadow" at the Mosque Theater in Newark.

She moved to Florham Park in 1967 where she was a homemaker and worked at Manker's Florist as a Floral Designer. While living there she was a member of the PTA, the Florham Park Garden Club and The Sweet Adelines (Hickory Tree Chapter).

Doris was an expert crafter; including ceramics, needlework, knitting and scenic painting. She was a proud supporter of many national and local animal rescue charities, and St. Joseph's Indian School. She also enjoyed all forms of Swing dancing.

She was pre-deceased by her Father Stanley, Mother Edith, and her Sister Madeline Brougham. Doris is survived by her Husband of nearly 60 years, Alfred, her Daughter Noreen and her Son-in-Law Jimmy.

Interment will be private with her immediate family at Gate of Heaven Cemetery East Hanover.

In Doris's memory donations may be made to , Memphis, TN or St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, Madison NJ.
Published in Daily Record from May 2 to May 3, 2020
