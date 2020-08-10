Doris Hazel Mitchell



Doris Hazel Mitchell entered this world on 12 October 1922 in her home of close to a century overlooking Dover's Hurd Park. She lived a life of devotion to family, dedication to her church, service to community, and love of animals. She died a half-year from her 98th birthday on 19 April 2020 at Regency Grande, less than a mile from her home. Doris was the loving sister of Herb, Jean, Gail, and Steve; devoted aunt to Frank, Jim, Terri, Rob, Dean, and Tracy; and friend to countless recipients of her dedicated caring, compassion, and selfless grace. In 1937 Doris joined the First Memorial Presbyterian Church, beginning her faithful care of people within and beyond its walls in 83 years of membership. She served as a Deacon and Elder of the congregation, voice of strength in worship, and Sunday School teacher. Doris was a proud member of the Dover High School Class of 1940, and used her rich education as foundation for her eventual work in overseeing payroll at L. E. Carpenter & Company in Wharton for over 30 years. Living since the 1930's with polio onset and then relentless perseverance in each step taken, Doris lived a life as a beacon of strength and deacon of service. She visited others who otherwise would not have a visitor, fulfilled duty to family, church, and work, and was a compassionate friend to her pet dogs. She made clear our need for patience in how we move forward, forming and savoring every step in life's journey with resolve, hope, goals, and purpose. Her arms of steel and legs of vulnerability now rest - at peace.









