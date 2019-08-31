Services
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
View Map
Doris Irene Bakos


1925 - 2019
Doris Irene Bakos Obituary
Doris Irene Bakos

Carolina Shores, NC - Doris Irene Bakos 94, of Carolina Shores, NC passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019 at McLeod Seacoast Hospice after a brief illness.

Doris was born on May 25, 1925 in Dover, NJ. She graduated from Dover High School in 1943 and lived most of her life in Milton Oak Ridge, NJ. She was a member of the Senior Citizens Center in Jefferson Township, NJ.

Doris loved baseball, baking, knitting, crocheting, bingo and going to Wal-Mart. Doris was noted for her apple pies, Christmas cookies and knitting many baby blankets through the years.

She is preceded in death by her husband Anthony J. Bakos. She is survived by her son, Paul C. Bakos and his wife Dorothy J. Dexter-Bakos of Carolina Shores, NC; grandsons, Richard A. Bakos of Brighton, CO, Sean R. Noeth of Harlan, IA, James J. Dexter and his wife Holley of Blooming Grove, NY and Elwood W. Dexter of Staten Island NY; granddaughter, Michele A. Bakos of Wilmington, DE; and 11 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford PA. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 pm with Rev. Keith Raser officiating.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 31, 2019
