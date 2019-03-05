|
|
Doris Jean Iverson
Holiday, FL - Doris Jean Iverson 84 of Holiday Florida died on Feb 11 2019. Born in Boonton New Jersey to Harold and Cornelia Vanderhoof. She married Edward Iverson Sr.and moved to Mine Hill to start a family.
For many years Doris was a homemaker raising 5 children. In later years she took up child care. They moved to North Carolina and later retired to Holiday Florida.
She was predeceased by her husband Edward and sister Betty Dart. She leaves behind sons Edward Iverson Jr and wife MaryAlice of Rockaway NJ and John Iverson of Salado TX. 3 Daughters Bonnie Johnson and husband Bruce of Hillsborough NC, Wendy Ort and husband Steve of Mine Hill NJ, and Tammy VanOrskie and husband Francis of Holiday FL. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Services will be held in Holiday Florida.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Mine Hill Fire Dept. 230 Route 46 Mine Hill NJ 07803 Would be much appreciated.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 5, 2019