Doris L. (nee-Zayac) Foti
Parsippany - Doris L. (nee-Zayac) Foti passed away on Monday, August 17th 2020 at St. Clares Hospital in Denville.
Doris was born in Paterson to the late John and Mary (nee-Berish) Zayac. She grew up in Paterson where she graduated from East Side High School. She lived in Passaic and Garfield before moving to Lake Hiawatha in 1969.
Doris was pre-deceased by her daughter, Denise (1/31/1984); her brother, John P. Zayac; and her sister, MaryAnn French.
Survivors include her sons: Carmen J. and his wife, Christina and Christopher S. and his wife, Michele; her grandchildren: Lorynn, Alicyn, Emylee, Christopher, Alessandra and Carmine; her great-grandson: Killian Michael; and her former husband, Carmen Foti.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 7:30p.m. on Friday, August 21st 2020 at Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com
. Cremation: Private. Visiting hours are on Friday from 5:00-8:00p.m. at the funeral home.