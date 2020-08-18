1/
Doris L. (Nee-Zayac) Foti
Doris L. (nee-Zayac) Foti

Parsippany - Doris L. (nee-Zayac) Foti passed away on Monday, August 17th 2020 at St. Clares Hospital in Denville.

Doris was born in Paterson to the late John and Mary (nee-Berish) Zayac. She grew up in Paterson where she graduated from East Side High School. She lived in Passaic and Garfield before moving to Lake Hiawatha in 1969.

Doris was pre-deceased by her daughter, Denise (1/31/1984); her brother, John P. Zayac; and her sister, MaryAnn French.

Survivors include her sons: Carmen J. and his wife, Christina and Christopher S. and his wife, Michele; her grandchildren: Lorynn, Alicyn, Emylee, Christopher, Alessandra and Carmine; her great-grandson: Killian Michael; and her former husband, Carmen Foti.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 7:30p.m. on Friday, August 21st 2020 at Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. Cremation: Private. Visiting hours are on Friday from 5:00-8:00p.m. at the funeral home.




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
