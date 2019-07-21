|
Doris L. Kryszczuk
Wayne - Doris L. Kryszczuk, age 99, Wayne, NJ died peacefully Friday, July 19, 2019 at Atrium Acute Care, Wayne, NJ. Doris was born February 14, 1920 in Hoboken, NJ to the late Emil and Frances (Bruns) Manott. In addition to her parents she is preceded I n death by her beloved husband, Charles "Kaz" Christian Kryszczuk and her cherished sister, Ruth Manott.
She was employed by Western Electric as a Machine Operator for many years before retiring. Doris was a member of the Budd Lake Seniors and the Pioneers, she had a great love for animals and was a pet mom to numerous cats, dogs and birds. In addition, Doris loved to sing, she was a member of the St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church Choir and the Rosary Alter Society. She was a devout catholic, her last word was Amen.
She is survived by her loving sister, Frances Brady, her 4 nieces, Francine Brady, Laurene Brady, Kathleen Natoli and husband Ted, Charlene Leone and husband Dominic, seven grand nieces and nephews and seven great grand nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 am on Wednesday, July 24 at St. Jude R.C. Church, 17 Mt. Olive Road, Budd Lake, NJ with Father Antonio Gaviria officiating. Burial follow at Union Cemetery, Hackettstown, NJ.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 pm at Cochran Funeral Home, Inc., 905 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840.
Published in Daily Record on July 21, 2019